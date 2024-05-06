Quinupristin and dalfopristin belong to a class of antibiotics called streptogramins. These antibiotics are given together as a combination (dalfopristin/quinupristin). They are used to treat serious infections (especially skin infections), including those caused by bacteria resistant to other antibiotics.
Dalfopristin/quinupristin (D/Q) works by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.
D/Q is given intravenously, usually through a tube (catheter) inserted into a large central vein, such as one in the neck. This is called a central catheter. D/Q can also be given intravenously into a vein in the upper arm and threaded to a large central vein. This is called a peripherally inserted central catheter, or a PICC.
Dalfopristin/Quinupristin
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Serious infections caused by gram-positive bacteria (such as Staphylococcus and Streptococcus species) that are resistant to other antibiotics
Aching muscles and joints
Increased bilirubin* in blood
Pain and inflammation at the site where the catheter was inserted, especially if inserted in a vein in an arm or leg
* Bilirubin is a waste product that is formed during the normal breakdown of red blood cells. Bilirubin is processed and then excreted out of the liver.
(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)
Use of Dalfopristin/Quinupristin During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
Dalfopristin/quinupristin should be used during pregnancy only when the benefits of treatment outweigh the risks. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)
Whether use of these antibiotics during breastfeeding is safe is not known. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)