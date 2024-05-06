Quinupristin and dalfopristin belong to a class of antibiotics called streptogramins. These antibiotics are given together as a combination (dalfopristin/quinupristin). They are used to treat serious infections (especially skin infections), including those caused by bacteria resistant to other antibiotics.

Dalfopristin/quinupristin (D/Q) works by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.

D/Q is given intravenously, usually through a tube (catheter) inserted into a large central vein, such as one in the neck. This is called a central catheter. D/Q can also be given intravenously into a vein in the upper arm and threaded to a large central vein. This is called a peripherally inserted central catheter, or a PICC.

