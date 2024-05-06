VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Lefamulin is used to treat community-acquired pneumonia that is caused by many bacteria, such as Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, Chlamydophila pneumoniae, and Mycoplasma pneumoniae.
(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)
Use of Lefamulin During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
lefamulin and for 2 days after the last dose. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)
Women who are breastfeeding should pump and discard breast milk while taking lefamulin and for 2 days after the last dose. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)