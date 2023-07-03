Overview of Peripheral Arterial Disease

Peripheral arterial disease results in reduced blood flow in the arteries of the trunk, arms, and legs.

Arteries of the Leg Image

Most often, doctors use the term peripheral arterial disease to describe poor circulation in the arteries of the legs that results from atherosclerosis. However, peripheral arterial disease can affect other arteries, such as those in the arms, and can have other causes. Disorders of arteries that supply the brain with blood are considered separately as cerebrovascular disease. Disorders that reduce blood flow of arteries in the abdomen are considered separately as abdominal aortic branch occlusion.

Blood Vessels video