What are the symptoms of peripheral arterial disease?

Peripheral arterial disease is rare in the arms. Most often you'll get symptoms only in your legs.

If your artery is getting narrower over time, you'll have:

Painful, aching, cramping, or a tired feeling in your leg that happens when you walk and goes away with a short rest (intermittent claudication)

Later on, with more severe narrowing, you may:

Be unable to walk as far as you used to

Have pain even when resting

Have sores on your toes or heel

Have skin wounds that take a long time to heal

If your symptoms suddenly get worse, see a doctor right away.

If your artery is suddenly and completely blocked, your arm or leg will be:

Very painful

Cold

Numb

Pale

Go to the hospital right away. A large blockage can cause gangrene (death of tissues caused by a lack of blood). If blood is blocked from getting to your arm or leg for too long, your arm or leg may need to be amputated (surgically cut off).