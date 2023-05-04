Loss of Smell

Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history and then do a physical examination. What doctors find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Anosmia).

Doctors ask when and how anosmia started and how long it has lasted. They also ask whether it started before or shortly after a cold, bout of flu, or head injury. They note other symptoms such as a runny or stuffy nose and whether any nasal discharge is watery, bloody, thick, or foul-smelling. Doctors check for neurologic symptoms, especially those that involve a change in mental status (for example, difficulty with short-term memory) or the cranial nerves (for example, double vision or difficulty speaking or swallowing).

Questions about the person's medical history involve sinus disorders, head injury or surgery, allergies, medications and illicit drugs used, and exposure to chemicals or fumes.

During the physical examination, doctors inspect the nasal passages for swelling, inflammation, discharge, and polyps. Doctors also do a complete neurologic examination that is particularly focused on mental status and the cranial nerves.