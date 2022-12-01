Cancers of the salivary glands are much less common than noncancerous growths. The most common salivary gland cancer is mucoepidermoid carcinoma, which can form in a small (minor) salivary gland on the roof of the mouth or as a lump in one of the large (major) salivary glands, either under or behind the lower jaw.
Locating the Major Salivary Glands
(See also Overview of Mouth, Nose, and Throat Cancers.)
Symptoms of Salivary Gland Cancer
Most salivary gland cancer begins as a painless mass. When a tumor grows and becomes painful, the pain may be worsened by food, which stimulates the secretion of saliva. If a tumor invades nearby nerves, people may have numbness or tingling of part of their face, or trouble moving their face.
Diagnosis of Salivary Gland Cancer
Biopsy
Imaging tests for staging
Doctors do a biopsy (removal of a tissue specimen for examination under a microscope) of any salivary gland they suspect may be cancerous. If the biopsy shows cancer, doctors then do imaging tests, such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to see the extent of the cancer. Because some salivary gland cancers can spread widely, doctors may also do imaging tests of the lungs, liver, bones, and brain.
Treatment of Salivary Gland Cancer
Surgery
Radiation therapy
Most salivary gland cancers are treated with surgery followed by radiation therapy when needed. Doctors try to avoid damaging the facial nerve during surgery.
More Information
The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.
American Cancer Society: Salivary gland cancer