Childhood Vaccination Concerns

In the 1990s, the public press reported concerns that the MMR vaccine may cause autism. These concerns were based on a fraudulent and brief medical report in 1998 about 12 children. Their parents reported that eight of the children had received the MMR vaccine within a month before they developed symptoms. Because this chain of events could also have occurred by chance, doctors have since done many studies to look for a connection between the vaccine and autism. No such connection was found in any of the many studies.

The largest of these studies looked at 537,303 Danish children who were born between 1991 and 1998. Most (82%) of these children had been given the MMR vaccine. Doctors found that

The children who had been vaccinated were no more likely to develop autism than those who were not vaccinated.

Autism or a related disorder occurred in 608 of 440,655 (0.138%) children who were vaccinated and in 130 of 96,648 (0.135%) of those who were not vaccinated. The percentage of children who became autistic is nearly identical in the group that was vaccinated and the group that was not vaccinated. A follow-up study of all children born in Denmark between 1999 and 2010, a total of 657,461 children, concluded that MMR does not cause autism overall nor does it increase the risk in children who are at high-risk of autism because of their family history.

Other similar studies from across the world have reached similar conclusions. In addition, the research in the original widely publicized study linking autism and the MMR vaccine has been found to have serious scientific flaws and has been discredited by the medical and scientific communities.

Despite the overwhelming evidence to support the safety of the MMR vaccines, many parents unfortunately remain unconvinced. As a result, in 2019 the United States experienced its largest measles outbreak since 1992. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the infected people were not vaccinated (see CDC: Measles Cases and Outbreaks).