Symptoms of Infections of the Uterus After Delivery

Symptoms of uterine infections commonly include pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis, fever (usually within 1 to 3 days after delivery), paleness, chills, a general feeling of illness or discomfort, and often headache and loss of appetite. The heart rate is often rapid. The uterus is swollen, tender, and soft. Typically, there is a foul-smelling discharge from the vagina, which varies in amount. The discharge may or may not contain blood. But sometimes the only symptom is a low-grade fever.

When the tissues around the uterus are infected, they swell, causing significant discomfort. Women typically have severe pain and a high fever.

Some severe complications can occur but not often. They include the following:

Inflammation of the membranes that line the abdomen (peritonitis)

Blood clots in the pelvic veins (pelvic thrombophlebitis)

A blood clot that travels to the lung and blocks an artery there (pulmonary embolism)

High blood levels of poisonous substances (toxins) produced by the infecting bacteria, which lead to sepsis (a bodywide infection) or septic shock

A pocket of pus (abscess) in the pelvis

In sepsis and septic shock, blood pressure falls dramatically and the heart rate is very rapid. Severe kidney damage and even death may result.

An abscess in the pelvis may feel like a palpable lump or cause a fever and abdominal pain.

These complications are rare, especially when postpartum fever is diagnosed and treated promptly.