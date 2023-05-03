What is chronic hepatitis?
Chronic hepatitis is inflammation (swelling) of the liver that lasts for 6 months or longer. Chronic hepatitis usually develops from acute hepatitis but you may not know you had acute hepatitis.
Usually, chronic hepatitis is caused by the hepatitis B or C virus or certain drugs
Most people have no symptoms, but some people may feel a little sick, tired, or not hungry
Sometimes, chronic hepatitis can cause serious problems over time, such as cirrhosis
Chronic hepatitis can last for years
Doctors can treat chronic hepatitis with medicine
What causes chronic hepatitis?
Chronic hepatitis is usually caused by one of the hepatitis viruses, especially hepatitis B and C.
Chronic hepatitis can also be caused by:
Some kinds of medicine, especially if you take them for a long time
Certain diseases, such as alcoholic hepatitis, fatty liver disease, and others
Autoimmune reactions (when the body attacks the liver)
Doctors don’t know exactly what causes chronic hepatitis in some people.
What are the symptoms of chronic hepatitis?
About 2 out of 3 people with chronic hepatitis develop it gradually and have no symptoms until they develop cirrhosis (scarring of the liver).
You could have symptoms such as:
Feeling a little sick, tired, and less hungry
Sometimes, a mild fever and pain in your upper belly area
Swelling from fluid building up in your belly area (ascites)
Small, spiderlike blood vessels on your skin (spider angioma)
Red palms
Trouble thinking clearly
Bleeding easily
Itchiness
Bad-smelling, greasy looking, light-colored stool (poop)
Autoimmune symptoms like joint pain and, for women, no periods
If you have chronic hepatitis B or chronic hepatitis C with cirrhosis, you may develop liver cancer.
How can doctors tell if I have chronic hepatitis?
Doctors will:
Do blood tests
Take a small sample of your liver to look at under a microscope (biopsy)
How do doctors treat chronic hepatitis?
Your doctor will treat your chronic hepatitis differently depending on the cause:
If a certain medicine is the cause, your doctor will have you stop taking the medicine
If hepatitis B, C, or E is the cause, your doctor will give you medicine to treat the virus
If you’re having an autoimmune reaction, your doctor will give you corticosteroids to decrease the inflammation in the liver
If you have severe liver failure, you may need a liver transplant
Doctors will also treat any complications your chronic hepatitis has caused.