What is the pituitary gland?
The pituitary gland is a pea-sized bit of tissue at the bottom of your brain. Glands are organs that make and release hormones into your blood. Hormones are chemicals that stimulate other cells or tissues into action. The pituitary gland puts out many different hormones. Each pituitary hormone controls a different gland and body function.
The pituitary gland is controlled by a part of the brain called the hypothalamus.
Locating the Pituitary Gland
What are pituitary hormones?
Each pituitary hormone controls different glands and body functions.
Pituitary hormones include:
ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone): Controls your adrenal gland hormones, which affect heart rate, blood pressure, and the balance of salt and water in your body
Growth hormone: Controls how fast and big your body grows
Thyroid-stimulating hormone: Controls your thyroid gland hormones, which control how fast your body's chemical functions work (metabolic rate)
Luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone: Control your sex hormones testosterone and estrogen, which affect fertility
Prolactin: Controls the production of breast milk
What happens if your pituitary gland doesn't work right?
Your pituitary gland may:
Not make enough hormones
Make too many hormones
Sometimes there's a problem with only one pituitary hormone. Other times, you have a problem with many or all of the hormones.
If your pituitary gland produces too much, or not enough, of a hormone, you can get health problems such as:
Increased growth (acromegaly and gigantism)
Decreased growth (short stature)
Unexpected breast milk production (galactorrhea)
Excessive thirst and urination, which can dehydrate you (central diabetes insipidus)
Excessive weakness and tiredness (hypothyroidism)
What causes problems with the pituitary gland?
Causes of pituitary gland problems include:
A head injury
An autoimmune disease or other disease
Radiation therapy to your head
How can doctors tell if I have pituitary gland problems?
Doctors suspect pituitary gland problems from your symptoms. They'll do tests such as:
How do doctors treat pituitary gland problems?
Treatment depends on the type of problem you have. It may include:
Medicine to counteract the effect of too many hormones
Surgery to remove a tumor
Hormone therapy to replace hormones your body doesn't make enough of