Pericarditis is inflammation of the sac (pericardium) that surrounds your heart.

The pericardium is made of 2 thin layers. The space between the layers has some fluid that helps the layers slide easily over one another.

Acute pericarditis is sudden, painful inflammation of the pericardium. Usually, it causes fluid to build up between the layers of the pericardium.

Infection, heart attack, and other health problems, such as lupus and cancer, cause acute pericarditis

You may have a fever and sharp chest pain, but some people don't have any symptoms

To tell if you have acute pericarditis, doctors will do echocardiography

To treat it, doctors will give you medicine to lessen pain and swelling, and they may have you stay in the hospital