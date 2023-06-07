What is the pericardium?

The pericardium is the sac that goes around your heart. The pericardium helps:

Keep the heart in position

Prevent the heart from overfilling with blood

Protect the heart from being damaged by chest infections

Even though the pericardium is useful, you don't need it to live. If your pericardium is removed, your heart keeps working.

The pericardium is made of 2 thin layers. The space between the 2 layers has some fluid that helps the layers slide easily over one another.