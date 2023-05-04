Primary Liver Cancers

This relatively slow-growing cancer originates in the lining of the bile ducts in or outside the liver. In China, infestation with liver flukes (a parasite) contributes to the development of this cancer. People with primary sclerosing cholangitis are at risk of developing cholangiocarcinoma.

Symptoms of the cancer are often vague but may include sudden deterioration of the person’s general health, a mass in the upper right part of the abdomen, jaundice (a yellowish discoloration of the skin and the whites of the eyes), weight loss, and abdominal discomfort.

A limited number of people with very small, isolated cholangiocarcinomas may be candidates for liver transplantation.