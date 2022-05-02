Plant and Shrub Poisoning

Only a few commonly grown plants are very poisonous, but many others have less serious toxic effects.
Generally, poisoning is unlikely unless a plant is highly toxic or large quantities are ingested (for example, if the leaves or other components are concentrated into a paste or brewed into a tea).
Highly toxic and potentially fatal plants include castor beans and jequirity beans, poison hemlock and water hemlock, and oleander and foxglove.
Only a few plant poisons have specific antidotes, so doctors usually just treat people's symptoms.
(See also Overview of Poisoning.)
Many other plants cause less serious toxic effects (see table Moderately Poisonous Plants).
Castor and jequirity beans
Castor beans contain ricin, an extremely potent poison. Ricin has been used in assassination attempts and as a mass-casualty weapon. Castor bean seeds have a very tough shell so the bean must be chewed to release the poison.
Jequirity beans contain abrin, a related and even more potent toxin than ricin. The beans can be fatal if swallowed. Children can die after chewing only one bean.
Poisoning from castor beans or jequirity beans may cause severe vomiting and diarrhea (often bloody) after a delayed period. People later become delirious and have seizures. They may become comatose and die.
Doctors sometimes try to flush the beans out of the stomach and intestines before they are absorbed. There is no antidote but doctors give people fluids by vein (intravenous) and other care to treat their symptoms.
Hemlock
Hemlock poisoning can cause symptoms within 15 minutes. People develop a dry mouth and later a rapid heartbeat, tremors, sweating, seizures, and muscle weakness. Water hemlock may cause vomiting and diarrhea, delirium, seizures, and coma. There is no antidote but doctors give people care to treat their symptoms.
Oleander, foxglove, and lily of the valley
More Information
American Association of Poison Control Centers: Represents the US-based poison centers that provide 24/7 free, confidential services through the Poison Help Line (1-800-222-1222)