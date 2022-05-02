Mushroom (Toadstool) Poisoning

Mushrooms that cause delayed gastrointestinal symptoms include Amanita phalloides and related types of mushroom (members of the Amanita, Gyromitra, and Cortinarius genera).

Amanita phalloides causes 95% of mushroom poisoning deaths. Vomiting and diarrhea start in 6 to 12 hours. Sometimes the blood sugar level drops dangerously low (hypoglycemia). Symptoms subside for a few days, but then people develop liver failure and sometimes kidney failure. Liver failure causes the skin to turn yellow (jaundice). People with kidney failure may have reduced urination or may have stopped urinating. Sometimes the symptoms disappear on their own, but about half of the people who have this type of poisoning die in 5 to 8 days. People with liver failure may survive if given a liver transplant.

Amanita smithiana mushrooms tend to cause delayed vomiting and diarrhea (about 6 to 12 hours after they are eaten). Kidney failure can occur within 3 days to 1 or 2 weeks after the mushrooms are eaten, and people often need temporary hemodialysis.

Gyromitra mushrooms also cause delayed vomiting and diarrhea and a low blood sugar level. Other problems include brain toxicity (such as seizures) and, after a few days, liver and kidney failure.

Most Cortinarius mushrooms originate in Europe. Vomiting and diarrhea may last for 3 days. Kidney failure, with symptoms of flank pain and a decreased amount of urine, may occur 3 to 20 days after the mushrooms are eaten. Kidney failure often resolves spontaneously.

Several mushroom species (such as Tricholoma and Russula) are responsible for delayed muscle breakdown (rhabdomyolysis), which is fatal in some cases. There is no specific treatment, so doctors concentrate on treating specific symptoms and making people comfortable.

Some other mushroom species (such as Clitocybe, Hapalopilus rutilans, and Pleurocybella porrigens) cause brain and nerve disorders, including numbness to burning of the hands, fingers, feet, and/or toes, dizziness, difficulty seeing, altered consciousness, seizures, respiratory failure, and death.