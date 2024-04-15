The hepatitis A vaccine is given as an injection into a muscle. As a part of routine childhood vaccinations, 2 doses are given to all children: typically at age 12 to 23 months and 6 to 18 months later. Unvaccinated adults can also receive this 2-dose vaccine. After the first dose, people are fully protected for 6 to 12 months, and after the second dose, people are protected for at least 14 to 20 years. (See CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age).

A vaccine that combines hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccine is also available. This vaccine is given as a series of 3 or 4 doses in people 18 years of age and older.

The hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for older children and adolescents who were not previously vaccinated.

The vaccine is also recommended for people who are at increased risk of getting hepatitis A infection, such as the following:

People who travel to or work in areas where the infection is common

People whose job puts them at risk of exposure (such as people who work with primates infected with hepatitis A virus or who work with the virus in a research laboratory)

People who use illicit drugs (injected or not)

Men who have sex with men

People who have a chronic liver disorder (such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, alcohol-related liver disease, and autoimmune hepatitis) or high levels of certain liver enzymes in their blood

People who are homeless

People who anticipate close contact with an adopted child during the first 60 days after the child arrives in the United States from an area where hepatitis A is common

Pregnant women who are at risk of getting hepatitis A infection during pregnancy (such as women who are international travelers, who use illicit drugs [injected or not], who may be exposed at work, who anticipate close personal contact with an international adopted child, or who are homeless) or who are at risk of getting very sick or dying of hepatitis A virus infection (such as women who have chronic liver disease or HIV infection)

Unvaccinated adults who want to be protected from hepatitis A can also receive the vaccine, even without having any risk factors.

During a hepatitis A outbreak, people 1 year of age or older who are at risk of hepatitis A virus infection should be vaccinated.

If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?).