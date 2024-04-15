The diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine is a combination vaccine that protects against these 3 diseases:

Diphtheria usually causes inflammation of the throat and mucous membranes of the mouth. However, the bacteria that cause diphtheria produce a toxin that can damage the heart, kidneys, and nervous system. Diphtheria was once a leading cause of death in children.

Tetanus (lockjaw) causes severe muscle spasms, which result from a toxin produced by bacteria. The bacteria usually enter the body through a wound.

Pertussis (whooping cough) is a very contagious respiratory infection that is particularly dangerous to children younger than 2 years old and to people who have a weakened immune system.

For more information, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) vaccine information statement.

(See also Overview of Immunization.)

The vaccine has 2 formulations:

DTaP (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis) for children under 7 years

Tdap (tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis) for adolescents and adults

Tdap has lower doses of diphtheria and pertussis vaccine, indicated by the lower case d and p. The lower doses are adequate for adolescents and adults. There is also a vaccine that contains only the tetanus and diphtheria components (tetanus-diphtheria [Td] vaccine).

Administration of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis Vaccine The DTaP vaccine is given as an injection into a muscle. As a part of routine childhood vaccinations, 5 injections of DTaP are given: typically at age 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 15 to 18 months, and 4 to 6 years (see CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age). DTaP is followed by one lifetime dose of a Tdap booster given at age 11 to 12 years and given to people 13 years or over who have never received Tdap or who are unsure about whether they received it. This dose is followed by a Td booster every 10 years (see CDC: Recommendations for Ages 19 Years or Older). Pregnant women are given a dose of Tdap during each pregnancy (preferably at 27 to 36 weeks gestation). After pregnancy, women who have never received Tdap are given a dose. Certain conditions may affect whether and when people are vaccinated (see also Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines? from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]). If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves.