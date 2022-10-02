What causes a yeast infection?

A yeast infection is caused by Candida yeast, a fungus that usually lives on your body in small amounts. In small amounts, you don't notice it. If the yeast grows too much, you get a rash.

Some causes of too much yeast growth include:

Wearing tight underwear, bras, or other clothing that holds sweat close to your body

Keeping babies in wet or dirty diapers too long

Having diabetes

Having a weak immune system because of disorders such as HIV infection or cancer

Taking antibiotics

Yeast likes to live in dark, moist areas of your body. So yeast infections are more common in these areas: