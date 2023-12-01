Aspirin poisoning is sickness from taking a very high dose of aspirin all at once, or many low doses of aspirin over time (gradual poisoning).

To be poisoned by aspirin, you need to take much more than the regular amount

Taking a small amount of aspirin (baby aspirin) daily according to your doctor's instructions in order to lower the chance of a heart attack won't cause gradual poisoning

Children should never be given aspirin because it can cause a rare but life-threatening sickness called Reye syndrome

Oil of wintergreen has a chemical related to aspirin in it. It's very dangerous to young children and can kill them if they swallow even a teaspoon of it.

If you think you or someone else may have aspirin poisoning, call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States) or the poison control center right away (1-800-222-1222 in the United States). The World Health Organization provides a world directory of poison centers.