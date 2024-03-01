What are the symptoms of DIC?

DIC can start suddenly or slowly, depending on what caused it.

DIC that starts suddenly, such as from sepsis or shock, usually causes:

Bleeding from needles and IVs

Bruises on your skin

Throwing up blood or passing blood in your stool

The bleeding in sudden DIC may be very hard to stop.

DIC that starts slowly, as in people with cancer, usually causes clotting problems rather than bleeding problems.

Clots in your legs may cause swelling, pain, or redness

Clots in your lungs may cause difficulty breathing

People with DIC can die, particularly if the problem that caused the DIC also is dangerous.