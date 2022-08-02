Overview of Acute Viral Hepatitis

Acute viral hepatitis can cause anything from a minor flu-like illness to fatal liver failure. Sometimes there are no symptoms. The severity of symptoms and speed of recovery vary considerably, depending on the particular virus and on the person's response to the infection. Hepatitis A and C often cause very mild symptoms or none at all and may be unnoticed. Hepatitis B and E are more likely to produce severe symptoms. Infection with both hepatitis B and D (called coinfection) may make the symptoms of hepatitis B even more severe.

Symptoms of acute viral hepatitis usually begin suddenly. They include

A poor appetite

A general feeling of illness (malaise)

Nausea and vomiting

Fever

Pain in the upper right part of the abdomen (where the liver is located)

In people who smoke, a distaste for cigarettes is a typical symptom. Occasionally, especially with hepatitis B, infected people develop joint pains and itchy red hives on the skin (wheals or urticaria).

Appetite usually returns about a week after symptoms begin.

Sometimes, after 3 to 10 days, the urine becomes dark, and stool becomes pale. Jaundice (a yellowish discoloration of the skin and whites of the eyes) may develop. It is sometimes accompanied by itching. These symptoms occur because the damaged liver cannot remove bilirubin from the blood as it normally does. Bilirubin is a yellow pigment produced when hemoglobin (the part of red blood cells that carries oxygen) is broken down as part of the normal process of recycling old or damaged red blood cells. Bilirubin then builds up in the blood and is deposited in the skin (making it look yellow and causing itching) and the whites of the eyes (making them look yellow). Bilirubin is normally secreted into the intestine as a component of bile (the greenish-yellow digestive fluid produced by the liver) and excreted in stool, giving stool its typical brown color. In people with hepatitis, stools are pale because bilirubin does not enter the intestine to be eliminated in stool. Instead bilirubin is eliminated in urine, making the urine dark.

The liver may be enlarged and tender.

Most of the initial symptoms (poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, and fever) usually disappear within a week, and people feel better even though the jaundice may worsen. The jaundice usually peaks in 1 to 2 weeks, then fades over 2 to 4 weeks. But it can sometimes take much longer to resolve completely.

Rarely, fulminant hepatitis develops. Fulminant hepatitis is severe hepatitis with signs of liver failure. Fulminant hepatitis can occur in people with hepatitis A, but it is more likely to develop in people with hepatitis B, particularly if they also have hepatitis D. It can also occur in people taking drugs that can damage the liverheavy drinking. Fulminant hepatitis can progress very quickly, usually within days or weeks. The liver can no longer synthesize enough of the proteins that help blood clot. However, even though blood does not clot normally, people are not more likely to bruise or to bleed easily or without cause. The liver cannot remove toxic substances as it normally does. So these toxic substances build up in the blood and reach the brain, causing mental function to deteriorate quickly—called hepatic (portosystemic) encephalopathy. People may lapse into a coma within days to weeks. Fulminant hepatitis may be fatal, especially in adults. Sometimes liver transplantation must be done immediately to save the person's life.

People with acute viral hepatitis usually recover in 4 to 8 weeks, even without treatment. However, some people infected with hepatitis B or C develop chronic infections.