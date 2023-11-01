Mitral valve regurgitation may develop suddenly as a result of infective endocarditis, an infection of the valve, or because of injury to the valve or its supporting structures. The valve or its supporting structures can be damaged by a heart attack, coronary artery disease, or weakness in the tissues of these structures (myxomatous degeneration).

More often, however, mitral regurgitation develops slowly as a result of gradual deterioration of the valve (caused by mitral valve prolapse or rheumatic heart disease) or enlargement of the left ventricle, which pulls the valve apart and prevents it from closing properly. This enlargement is caused by a heart attack or another disorder that weakens the heart muscle (such as a cardiomyopathy).

Rheumatic fever—a childhood illness that sometimes occurs after untreated strep throat or scarlet fever—used to be the most common cause of mitral regurgitation. But today, rheumatic fever is rare in North America, Western Europe, and other regions where antibiotics are widely used to treat infections such as strep throat. In these regions, rheumatic fever is a common cause of mitral regurgitation only among older people who did not have the benefit of antibiotics during their youth and among people who have moved from regions where antibiotics are not widely used. In such regions, rheumatic fever is still common and still commonly causes mitral stenosis or regurgitation, sometimes 10 years or more after the initial infection. Repeated attacks of rheumatic fever hasten valve deterioration.