Guy P. Armstrong, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- General cardiology, Angioplasty and stents, Pacemakers, Cardiac ultrasound
Education
- Examination in Cardiac Pacing and Defibrillation of the North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology
- Fellowship: Cardiac Intervention, Auckland City Hospital
- Medical School: University of Auckland School of Medicine, Auckland, NZ
- Advanced Fellowship: Cardiac Imaging, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, Royal Australasian College of Physicians
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, European Society of Cardiology
- Fellow, Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand
Manual Chapters and Commentaries