The most common causes of enlarged lymph nodes among younger people include the following:

Reaction to nearby infection (such as a cold or a throat infection)

Direct bacterial infection of a lymph node

Certain bodywide (systemic) infections

One or more neck lymph nodes often enlarge in response to an upper respiratory infection, throat infection, or dental infection. In such cases,the nodes are soft and usually not tender. They typically return to normal shortly after the infection goes away.

Sometimes bacteria can directly infect a lymph node (called lymphadenitis). These infection include cat-scratch disease, toxoplasmosis, and actinomycosis. In such infections, the infected nodes are quite tender to the touch.

Certain systemic infections typically cause several lymph nodes to enlarge, including some in the neck. The most common of these infections are mononucleosis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and tuberculosis.