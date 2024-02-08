Simple nontoxic goiter is noncancerous enlargement of the thyroid gland that does not involve over- or underproduction of thyroid hormones.

Noncancerous thyroid enlargement can occur because of lack of iodine in the diet or ingestion of certain substances or medications.

People often have no symptoms.

Doctors do blood tests to determine how well the thyroid is working.

Doctors may treat the cause of the enlargement, and sometimes people need surgery to remove part of the enlarged thyroid.

(See also Overview of the Thyroid Gland.)

The word goiter is sometimes used to describe any form of thyroid gland enlargement (for example, enlargement caused by inflammation or cancer). Simple, nontoxic goiter is a specific form of noncancerous enlargement.

The most common cause of simple nontoxic goiter in most of the world is

A diet that does not contain enough iodine (iodine deficiency)

The Thyroid video

The thyroid gland uses iodine to make thyroid hormone. When there is not enough iodine, the thyroid gland grows larger in an attempt to compensate. However, in the United States, most salt is fortified with iodine, so lack of iodine is not a common cause of goiter.

Other causes of simple nontoxic goiter include



Eating certain foods in unusually large amounts (such as cassava, broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage)

Sometimes a goiter forms temporarily during puberty, pregnancy, or menopause.

In people with simple, nontoxic goiter, the thyroid gland produces normal amounts of thyroid hormones, so the thyroid is neither underactive nor overactive.

Symptoms of Simple Nontoxic Goiter People typically notice a swelling at the base of the neck but have no other symptoms. Sometimes the goiter presses on nearby tissue and causes cough, hoarseness, or difficulty breathing or swallowing. Unlike people with subacute thyroiditis, th thyroid gland in those with simple nontoxic goiter usually is not painful and tender to the touch.

Diagnosis of Simple Nontoxic Goiter Thyroid function blood tests

Ultrasonography and a thyroid scan Doctors usually do blood tests to determine how the gland is functioning (thyroid function blood tests). They measure blood levels of the thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4, or tetraiodothyronine) and triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Sometimes doctors also look for antibodies that attack the thyroid gland (antithyroid antibodies) in the blood, which are a sign of an immune reaction to the thyroid, which causes inflammation. Lab Test Thyroid Antibodies Lab Test TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone) Test Doctors do a radioactive iodine uptake test and a thyroid scan. For these tests, the person ingests (or is injected with) a small amount of radioactive iodine. The radioactive iodine concentrates in the thyroid gland. A scanner can detect how much iodine is taken up by the gland and a gamma camera (which detects radiation) produces a picture of the thyroid gland. These scans show any physical abnormalities in the gland that might suggest Graves disease, thyroid nodules, or thyroiditis. Doctors do ultrasonography, which uses sound waves to create an image of the thyroid gland, to identify any nodules that could be cancerous.