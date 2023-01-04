Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Proctitis

ByParswa Ansari, MD, Hofstra Northwell-Lenox Hill Hospital, New York
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Proctitis is inflammation of the lining of the rectum (rectal mucosa).

  • The inflammation has many causes ranging from infection to radiation therapy.

  • Depending on its cause, proctitis can be painless or very painful.

  • A doctor makes the diagnosis after examining the inside of the rectum.

  • Antibiotics can be used to treat proctitis caused by a bacterial infection.

  • Corticosteroids can be applied to the affected area or sometimes taken by mouth to treat proctitis caused by radiation therapy.

The rectum is the section of the digestive tract above the anus where stool is held before it passes out of the body through the anus. (See also Overview of the Anus and Rectum.)

The Digestive System

Causes of Proctitis

Proctitis has several causes.

It may result from Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis. It can also result from a sexually transmitted infection (such as gonorrhea, syphilis, Chlamydia trachomatis infection, herpes simplex virus infection, or monkeypox infection), especially among people who engage in anal-receptive intercourse.

Proctitis may also be caused by some bacteria not transmitted sexually, such as Salmonella, or by the use of an antibiotic that destroys normal intestinal bacteria, thus allowing other bacteria to grow in their place (Clostridioides difficile—see Clostridioides difficile-Induced Colitis).

A person whose immune system is impaired is also at increased risk of developing proctitis, particularly from infections by herpes simplex virus or cytomegalovirus.

Another cause of proctitis is radiation therapy directed at or near the rectum, which is commonly used to treat prostate and rectal cancer.

Symptoms of Proctitis

Proctitis typically causes painful straining to defecate, painless bleeding, or the passage of mucus from the rectum.

When proctitis is caused by gonorrhea, herpes simplex virus, monkeypox, or cytomegalovirus, the anus and rectum may be intensely painful.

Diagnosis of Proctitis

  • Proctoscopy or sigmoidoscopy

  • Blood tests and stool tests

  • Sometimes colonoscopy

To make the diagnosis of proctitis, a doctor looks inside the rectum with a proctoscope or sigmoidoscope (a tube used to view the rectum—see Endoscopy) and takes swabs and a tissue sample of the rectal lining for examination. The laboratory then can identify the bacterium, fungus, or virus that may be causing the proctitis.

Blood tests for syphilis and stool tests for Clostridioides difficile are also done.

Lab Test

A doctor may also examine other areas of the intestine using colonoscopy (examination of the entire large intestine with an endoscope) to look for Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis.

Treatment of Proctitis

  • Treatment of the cause

Antibiotics are the best treatment for proctitis caused by a specific bacterial infection. Antiviral medications are used for viral infections.

hyperbaric oxygen therapy).

If proctitis has caused bleeding from the lining of the rectum, doctors can use argon plasma, lasers, electrocoagulation, and heater probes to stop the bleeding.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.