Approximately 4% of pregnant women develop diabetes during pregnancy. This disorder is called gestational diabetes. Gestational diabetes is more common among women with:

Obesity

Family history of diabetes

Certain heritage, particularly non-Hispanic Asian/Pacific Islander and Hispanic/Latina

Unrecognized and untreated, gestational diabetes can increase the risk of health problems for pregnant women and the fetus and the risk of death for the fetus.

Most women with gestational diabetes develop it because they cannot produce enough insulin. Insulin helps control the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood. More insulin is needed during pregnancy because the placenta produces a hormone that makes the body less responsive to insulin (a condition called insulin resistance). This effect is particularly noticeable late in the pregnancy, when the placenta is enlarging. As a result, the blood sugar level tends to increase. Then, even more insulin is needed.

Some women may have had diabetes before becoming pregnant, but the disease was not recognized until they became pregnant.