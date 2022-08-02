The most common cause of encephalitis is a

Viral infection

Many different viruses can cause encephalitis. Some of these include:

Some of these viruses come from bug bites, such as from mosquitoes or ticks. Rabies comes from animal bites.

Sometimes a virus mistakenly causes your immune system to attack tissue in your brain (autoimmune reaction). As a result, your brain becomes inflamed. This usually happens a few weeks after you get certain kinds of viral infections.