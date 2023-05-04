Acute bronchitis is inflammation of the windpipe (trachea) and the airways that branch off the trachea (bronchi) caused by infection.

Acute bronchitis is usually caused by a viral upper respiratory tract infection.

Symptoms are a cough that may or may not produce mucus (sputum).

The diagnosis is based primarily on symptoms.

Treatments, such as medications to reduce fever and cough, may be used to make the person more comfortable until the episode ends.

Antibiotics are rarely needed.

Bronchitis can be either

Acute

Chronic

Acute bronchitis usually lasts days to a few weeks. Bronchitis that lasts for months or years is usually classified as chronic bronchitis. When people say "bronchitis," they usually mean acute bronchitis, and only acute bronchitis is discussed here.

When people with chronic bronchitis have decreased airflow from the lungs when they breathe out (airflow obstruction), they are considered to have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). If people who have COPD or other chronic lung disorders such as bronchiectasis or cystic fibrosis develop symptoms of acute bronchitis, doctors consider this a flare-up of the underlying disorder rather than acute bronchitis.

Causes of Acute Bronchitis Acute bronchitis is caused by infection due to Viruses (most common)

Bacteria Understanding Bronchitis Bronchitis occurs most often during the winter. Viral bronchitis may be caused by a number of common viruses, including the influenza virus and the viruses that cause the common cold. Acute bronchitis can also occur as part of the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Even after a viral infection has cleared up, the irritation it causes can continue to cause symptoms for weeks. Bacteria cause less than one in 20 cases of bronchitis. Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Chlamydia pneumoniae, and Bordetella pertussis infection (which causes whooping cough) are among the bacteria that cause acute bronchitis. Bacterial causes of acute bronchitis are more likely when many people in the same area are affected at the same time (an outbreak). Cough in adults has many causes besides acute bronchitis. Cough in children has similar causes as in adults. Bronchitis video

Symptoms of Acute Bronchitis Infections causing acute bronchitis typically begin with the symptoms of a common cold: runny nose, sore throat, and fatigue. In addition, in people with COVID-19, fever, muscle aches, gastrointestinal symptoms, and loss of smell and taste are more common. After several days, cough begins (usually dry at first). People may cough up small amounts of thin, white mucus. This mucus often changes from white to green or yellow and becomes thicker. The color change does not indicate a bacterial infection. Color change means only that cells associated with inflammation have moved into the airway and are coloring the sputum. People do not usually have a high fever or chills unless the bronchitis was caused by a more serious infection, such as influenza, or pneumonia has developed. Did You Know... Because bronchitis can temporarily narrow the airways, people may develop wheezing and/or shortness of breath, similar to what happens in an asthma attack. Acute bronchitis itself does not cause serious complications. However, the cough can last for 2 to 3 weeks or even longer. Some infections that cause bronchitis, such as influenza, can lead to infection of the lung tissue (pneumonia), usually only in people who are older or who have problems with immune defenses.

Diagnosis of Acute Bronchitis A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes a chest x-ray Doctors usually make a diagnosis of acute bronchitis based on the symptoms. Doctors may do a chest x-ray to look for pneumonia if they hear congestion in the lungs, or if people have high or prolonged fever or shortness of breath. Audio Wheezing Doctors rarely do tests to find the cause of acute bronchitis, and blood tests are not helpful. However, testing for SARS-CoV2 may be done. Also, if a cough persists for more than 8 weeks, a chest x-ray is done to make sure that pneumonia has not developed or a different lung disease is not causing the cough.