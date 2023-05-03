What is acute bronchitis?
Your bronchi are the tubes that carry air into your lungs. Bronchitis is when the bronchi become swollen and irritated.
Acute bronchitis starts suddenly, usually over a few days. Acute bronchitis differs from chronic bronchitis. In chronic bronchitis, your airways have been inflamed (swollen) for years. Chronic bronchitis occurs in people with lung problems such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or cystic fibrosis.
Acute bronchitis is caused by an infection, such as a cold
Your airways swell and make mucus, which makes you cough more
Your cough can last for several weeks
You’re more likely to get acute bronchitis in the winter
If you're a healthy person without any lung disease, acute bronchitis isn't dangerous. If you have lung disease, acute bronchitis may make your lung symptoms worse. For example, if you have asthma, you may start wheezing.
Inside the Lungs and Airways
Understanding Bronchitis
What causes acute bronchitis?
Acute bronchitis is usually caused by a virus, such as the common cold or flu (influenza) virus. It can also be caused by certain bacteria.
What are the symptoms of acute bronchitis?
If you have acute bronchitis, your symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks or more.
At first, you may have cold or flu symptoms such as:
Runny nose
Sore throat
Tiredness, chills, sore muscles
Slight fever (100° to 101° F or 37.5° to 38° C)
These symptoms usually last 3 to 5 days.
Then you get a cough. The cough:
Usually doesn't produce mucus at first
Later may produce clear, yellow, green, or sometimes even bloody mucus
May make your chest hurt when you cough or breathe deeply
Often lasts 2 to 3 weeks and sometimes even longer
You may also have wheezing, even if you don't have asthma.
How can doctors tell if I have acute bronchitis?
Doctors can usually tell if you have acute bronchitis just by asking about your symptoms and examining your lungs. However, the symptoms of acute bronchitis can be similar to mild pneumonia. Pneumonia is infection of your lung tissue and is more dangerous than bronchitis. Doctors may do a chest x-ray to look for pneumonia if they hear congestion in your lungs or if you:
Are older
Are very sick
Have a high fever and rapid breathing
Have chronic lung disease
How is acute bronchitis treated?
Your doctor will treat your symptoms:
If you have wheezing, your doctor may prescribe an inhaler (a little spray bottle with medicine that you breathe in)
Cough medicines almost never make you feel better, but some can help a little at night if your cough keeps you from sleeping.
Antibiotics do not help viral bronchitis. Doctors give antibiotics only when they think the infection is caused by bacteria.