Your bronchi are the tubes that carry air into your lungs. Bronchitis is when the bronchi become swollen and irritated.

The Trachea and Bronchi video

Acute bronchitis starts suddenly, usually over a few days. Acute bronchitis differs from chronic bronchitis. In chronic bronchitis, your airways have been inflamed (swollen) for years. Chronic bronchitis occurs in people with lung problems such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or cystic fibrosis.

Acute bronchitis is caused by an infection, such as a cold

Your airways swell and make mucus, which makes you cough more

Your cough can last for several weeks

You’re more likely to get acute bronchitis in the winter

If you're a healthy person without any lung disease, acute bronchitis isn't dangerous. If you have lung disease, acute bronchitis may make your lung symptoms worse. For example, if you have asthma, you may start wheezing.

Inside the Lungs and Airways