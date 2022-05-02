Overview of Eye Injuries

A person with an eye injury should be examined by a doctor. Glasses (if worn) should be brought so that the person’s vision can be assessed with their normal correction. This assessment can help the doctor know whether any abnormal vision is a new problem or an old one.

The eye examination may include a careful evaluation of the pupil (the black dot in the middle of the eye) and eye movements as well as a slit-lamp examination and ophthalmoscopy

If the injury is serious, particularly if the vision is affected, the doctor who first examines the person arranges for an ophthalmologist (a medical doctor who specializes in the evaluation and treatment—surgical and nonsurgical—of eye disorders) to evaluate and treat the person. Injured eyes may be very swollen and difficult to open, but doctors need to open the eyes to examine them and determine what injuries will need treatment. The eyes almost always can be opened gently, although instruments may be needed to do so. This should be done with care to avoid pressure on the eyeball in case there is any laceration to the eyeball itself.