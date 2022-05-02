skip to main content
Black Eye

ByAnn P. Murchison, MD, MPH, Wills Eye Hospital
Reviewed/Revised May 2022 | Modified Sept 2022
    In the first 24 hours after a blunt eye injury, blood may leak into the skin of the eyelid and surrounding areas, causing swelling and a bruise (contusion), commonly called a black eye.

    (See also Overview of Eye Injuries.)

    The blood usually drains toward the bottom of the eyelid after a day or two, resulting in swelling and discoloration just below the lower eyelid. Black eyes themselves usually have no effect on vision, although other eye injuries that accompany them may be serious.

    Black eyes resolve without treatment after a few days or weeks. During the first 24 to 48 hours, ice packs may help reduce swelling and ease the pain of a black eye.

    acetaminophen and not use NSAIDs, which may worsen bleeding.

