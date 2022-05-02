Traumatic Iritis and Chemical Iritis

VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Iritis is inflammation of the pigmented inside lining of the eye (uvea), iris, or both.
(See also Overview of Eye Injuries.)
Iritis can develop after blunt eye trauma or a chemical burn, typically within three days. However, iritis can also develop without injury (see Uveitis).
Symptoms may include tearing, redness of the eye, and a painful ache in the eye. Usually people have some blurred vision or pain when exposed to bright light (photophobia).
A doctor bases the diagnosis on the person’s history, symptoms, and the results of a slit-lamp examination.
Treatment
Drugs to relieve pain and decrease inflammation