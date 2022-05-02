skip to main content
Traumatic Iritis and Chemical Iritis

(Iridocyclitis; Traumatic Uveitis)

ByAnn P. Murchison, MD, MPH, Wills Eye Hospital
Reviewed/Revised May 2022 | Modified Sept 2022
Iritis is inflammation of the pigmented inside lining of the eye (uvea), iris, or both.

(See also Overview of Eye Injuries.)

Iritis can develop after blunt eye trauma or a chemical burn, typically within three days. However, iritis can also develop without injury (see Uveitis).

Symptoms may include tearing, redness of the eye, and a painful ache in the eye. Usually people have some blurred vision or pain when exposed to bright light (photophobia).

A doctor bases the diagnosis on the person’s history, symptoms, and the results of a slit-lamp examination.

Treatment

  • Drugs to relieve pain and decrease inflammation

