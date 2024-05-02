Microsporidiosis is infection caused by Microsporidia, which are parasitic fungi. Symptoms depend on the organs infected, but infections can cause diarrhea, other intestinal symptoms, or eye symptoms.

Microsporidiosis causes symptoms mainly in people with a weakened immune system, such as people with HIV.

Symptoms vary but include chronic diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, weight loss, and eye inflammation.

Doctors diagnose the infection by identifying microsporidia in a sample of the infected tissue or in stool, urine, or other body fluids.

Medications can control but not eliminate the infection.

(See also Overview of Parasitic Infections.)

Microsporidia used to be classified as protozoa but are now considered fungi. These spore-forming parasitic fungi live inside infected cells.

Microsporidia may infect the intestine, liver, gallbladder, biliary tract (the tubes that connect the liver and gallbladder with the small intestine), eyes, sinuses, muscles, respiratory tract, urinary tract, and, occasionally, the brain. The infection may spread throughout the body.

Several species of Microsporidia can cause infection in people, but symptoms occur mainly in those with advanced HIV or other disorders that severely weaken the immune system. People with a healthy immune system may develop eye symptoms if microsporidia infect the cornea.

Microsporidia spread through spores, which can

Be ingested

Be inhaled

Enter through tissues around the eye

Microsporidia transmission occurs mostly through food, including fish and crustaceans. Transmission also occurs through water including seawater, drinking water, and other environmental sources.

Inside the body, microsporidia spores enter cells, where the spores develop, multiply, and form more spores. The infected cells eventually rupture, releasing the spores. The spores can then spread throughout the body, causing inflammation, or they can be excreted into the environment in the breath, stool, or urine.

Symptoms of Microsporidiosis Symptoms of microsporidiosis vary depending on Which species causes the infection

Which organs are affected

How well a person’s immune system is working People with a normal immune system typically have no symptoms or mild diarrhea. Eye infections can also occur and have been increasingly reported in healthy individuals. In people with HIV or other conditions that weaken the immune system, microsporidiosis can cause chronic diarrhea and various infections (such as hepatitis and sinusitis). If microsporidiosis affects the intestine, people may not absorb enough nutrients from food (called malabsorption), leading to weight loss. Other microsporidiosis symptoms may include abdominal pain, jaundice, fever, persistent cough, muscle aches and pain, headache, and eye inflammation with redness. Vision may be blurred. If infection of the eye is severe, blindness can result.

Diagnosis of Microsporidiosis Examination of a sample of affected tissue, stool, urine, or other body fluids To diagnose microsporidiosis, doctors examine a sample of the affected tissue (taken by biopsy) or a sample of a body fluid. They examine the samples under a microscope, usually using special techniques to make the microsporidia more visible. For example, samples of stool, urine, blood, sputum, cerebrospinal fluid (taken by spinal tap), or the cornea (taken by scraping) may be examined. Tests may also be done to identify the parasite's genetic material (DNA) in the sample.