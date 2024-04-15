The hepatitis B vaccine is typically given in a series of 2 or 3 injections into a muscle. However, if people who have been vaccinated are exposed to the virus, a doctor measures their antibody levels against hepatitis B. If the antibody levels are low, they may need another injection of hepatitis B vaccine.

As a part of routine childhood vaccinations, all children are typically given 3 doses: at birth, at age 1 to 2 months, and at 6 to 18 months. Infants who did not receive a dose at birth should begin the series as soon as possible. (See CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age).

A vaccine that combines hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccine is also available. This vaccine is given as a series of 3 or 4 doses in people 18 years of age and older.

The hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for all people up to age 59 who were not previously vaccinated.

The vaccine is also recommended for all unvaccinated adults 60 years of age and older who have risk factors for hepatitis B, including the following:

People who work in professions where they may be exposed to blood or other potentially infectious body fluids, such as health care, custodial, or public safety workers

People who travel to areas where the infection is common

People with a chronic liver disorder (such as hepatitis C, cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, alcohol-related liver disease, and autoimmune hepatitis) or high levels of certain liver enzymes in their blood

People with kidney failure who need dialysis

People who inject illicit drugs

People who have had more than one sex partner within the past 6 months

People who need to be evaluated or treated for a sexually transmitted infection

Men who have sex with men

Sex partners and household contacts of people known to be carriers of hepatitis B

People with HIV infection

People who are employed by or are given care in places where there are people at high risk of hepatitis B (such as places where people with sexually transmitted infections are treated and places where drug-abuse treatment and prevention services, services for injection drug users, and services for men who have sex with men are provided; hemodialysis centers, institutions for developmentally disabled people, correctional facilities, and HIV testing and treatment facilities)

Hepatitis B vaccine may also be given to adults 60 years of age and older who do not have risk factors if they would like protection from hepatitis B. For people 60 years of age and older with diabetes, the decision to receive the HepB vaccine should be made using shared clinical decision-making based on discussions with their healthcare professional.

If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?).