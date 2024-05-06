The antibiotic chloramphenicol is used mainly to treat serious infections due to the few bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics but are still susceptible to chloramphenicol. Its use is limited because it interferes with the production of blood cells in bone marrow, greatly reducing the number of blood cells (the blood cell count), which, in some people, can be irreversible and fatal. So chloramphenicol is used only if no safer antibiotics are available.

Chloramphenicol works by interfering with the bacteria's production of the proteins needed to grow and multiply.

Chloramphenicol is commonly used to treat typhoid and other salmonella infections, rickettsial infections, and meningitis.

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)