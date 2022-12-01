Paranasal sinus cancer is cancer originating in the paranasal sinuses, usually occurring in the maxillary and ethmoid sinuses.

Although rare in the United States, paranasal sinus cancers are more common in Japan and among the Bantu people of South Africa. Doctors are not sure what causes these cancers, but they are more common among people who smoke tobacco or regularly inhale certain types of wood and metal dust. Human papillomavirus (HPV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) may sometimes play a role. Doctors do not think chronic sinusitis causes these cancers.

(See also Overview of Mouth, Nose, and Throat Cancers.)

Locating the Sinuses

Symptoms of Paranasal Sinus Cancer Symptoms of paranasal sinus cancer result from the cancer pressing on nearby structures and include Pain

A sensation of nasal obstruction

Double vision

Nosebleeds

Ear pain or fullness

Facial numbness or tingling

Loosened upper teeth underneath the affected sinus Most people do not develop symptoms until the cancer is well advanced, because the sinuses provide room for an early cancer to grow without pressing on nearby structures.

Diagnosis of Paranasal Sinus Cancer Imaging studies

Biopsy Doctors do imaging studies (typically computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging) to locate the tumor and describe its extent. To confirm the cancer, a doctor will do a biopsy by removing some tissue and examining it under a microscope. Doctors use a flexible viewing tube called an endoscope to see, biopsy, and sometimes remove a tumor.

Prognosis for Paranasal Sinus Cancer The earlier paranasal sinus cancer is treated, the better the prognosis. However, survival is generally poor. Overall, about 60% of people with paranasal sinus cancer live more than 5 years.

Treatment of Paranasal Sinus Cancer Surgery

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy Doctors treat paranasal sinus cancer with a combination of surgery and radiation therapy. Recent advances in surgical techniques have allowed doctors to remove some tumors completely through the nose using an endoscope. This can spare uninvolved parts of the face (such as the eye), resulting in better appearance and function after surgery. Radiation therapy is given following surgery if the tumor is likely to recur. Doctors may use radiation or chemotherapy as initial treatment when surgery would be ineffective or too difficult for certain tumors.