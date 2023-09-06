Physical Examination of a Newborn

(See also Birth Defects of the Face, Bones, Joints, and Muscles.)

The newborn's head, face, and neck are examined by a health care professional for any abnormalities. Some abnormalities occur during delivery. Other abnormalities may be caused by a birth defect.

After a normal head-first delivery, the baby's head may be misshapen for several days (it may appear cone-shaped or flat on some sides). The bones that form the skull overlap, which allows the head to become compressed for delivery. Some swelling and bruising of the scalp is typical. Sometimes bleeding from one of the bones of the skull and its outer covering causes a small bump on the head that disappears in a few months (called a cephalhematoma).

When the baby is delivered buttocks, genitals, or feet first (breech delivery), the head is usually not misshapen. However, the buttocks, genitals, or feet may be swollen and bruised. When the baby is in the breech position, doctors usually recommend a cesarean delivery, or C section (the surgical delivery of a baby by incision through a woman's abdomen and uterus), instead of a vaginal delivery to minimize risk of injury to the baby during birth.

Pressure during a vaginal delivery may bruise the newborn's face. In addition, compression through the birth canal may make the face initially appear asymmetrical. Rarely, this asymmetry results when one of the nerves supplying the face muscles is damaged during delivery. Recovery is gradual over the next few weeks.

The delivery process might also cause subconjunctival hemorrhages (broken blood vessels on the surface of the eye) to form in the newborn's eyes. These hemorrhages are common, do not need treatment, and typically go away within 2 weeks.

Doctors examine the ears and note whether they are properly formed and in the correct place. For example, low-set or incorrectly formed ears may mean the newborn has a genetic disorder and/or hearing loss.

Doctors also examine the mouth for problems. Rarely, newborns are born with teeth, which may need to be removed, or a cleft lip or cleft palate. Doctors check to see whether newborns have an epulis (a noncancerous growth on the gums) because these growths can cause feeding problems and may block the airways.

The neck is examined for swelling, growths, and twisting or spasms.