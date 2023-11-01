Substance Use During Pregnancy

Cigarette smoking poses risks to pregnant women and fetuses. Women who are trying to get pregnant or are pregnant should try to quit smoking. Health care professionals can provide resources about smoking cessation programs.

The most consistent effect of smoking on the fetus during pregnancy is

A reduction in birth weight (growth restriction)

The more a woman smokes during pregnancy, the less the baby is likely to weigh.

Birth defects of the heart, brain, and face are more common among babies of women who smoke cigarettes.

Also, the risk of the following may be increased:

Nicotine stimulates the release of hormones that constrict the vessels supplying blood to the uterus and placenta, so that less oxygen and fewer nutrients reach the fetus.

Because of the possible harmful effects of smoking during pregnancy, pregnant women should make every effort to not smoke during pregnancy, including discussing strategies with their doctor.

Pregnant women should avoid exposure to secondhand smoke because it may harm the fetus.