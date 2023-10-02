Doctors assess lymph nodes to determine whether cancer has spread to the lymph nodes in the armpit. If cancer is detected in these lymph nodes, it is more likely to have spread to other parts of the body. In such cases, different treatment may be needed.

A network of lymphatic vessels and lymph nodes (lymphatic system) drain fluid from the tissue in the breast (and other areas of the body). Lymph nodes trap foreign or abnormal cells (such as bacteria or cancer cells) that may be contained in this fluid. Thus, breast cancer cells often end up in lymph nodes near the breast, such as those in the armpit. Usually, foreign and abnormal cells are then destroyed. However, the cancer cells sometimes continue to grow in the lymph nodes or pass through the nodes into the lymphatic vessels and spread to other parts of the body.

Doctors first feel the armpit to check for enlarged lymph nodes. Depending on what doctors find, they may do one or more of the following:

Ultrasonography to check for lymph nodes that may be enlarged

A biopsy (by removing a lymph node or taking a sample of tissue with a needle using ultrasonography to guide placement of the needle)

Axillary lymph node dissection: Removal of many (typically 10 to 20) lymph nodes in the armpit

Sentinel lymph node dissection: Removal of only the lymph node or nodes that cancer cells are most likely to spread to

If doctors feel an enlarged lymph node in the armpit or are uncertain whether lymph nodes are enlarged, ultrasonography is done. If an enlarged lymph node is detected, a needle is inserted into it to remove a sample of tissue to be examined (fine-needle aspiration or core needle biopsy). Ultrasonography is used to guide placement of the needle.

If the biopsy detects cancer, surgical removal of lymph nodes from the armpit (axillary lymph node dissection) may be needed. Removing many lymph nodes in the armpit, even if they contain cancer, does not help cure the cancer. However, it does help doctors decide what treatment to use. Axillary lymph nodes are evaluated again after chemotherapy is given before surgery (called neoadjuvant chemotherapy).

If the biopsy after ultrasonography does not detect cancer, a sentinel lymph node biopsy is done because even if there are no cancer cells in a biopsy sample, cancer cells may be present in other parts of a lymph node. A sentinel lymph node biopsy is usually done as part of the operation to remove the cancer, such as lumpectomy or mastectomy. It enables doctors to identify and test the most important lymph node related to a breast cancer. If that lymph node is not cancerous, a woman does not need a more extensive surgery to remove all axillary lymph nodes.

For a sentinel lymph node biopsy, doctors inject a blue dye and/or a radioactive substance into the breast. These substances map the pathway from the breast to the first lymph node (or nodes) in the armpit. Doctors then make a small incision in the armpit and look for a lymph node that looks blue and/or gives off a radioactive signal (detected by a handheld device). This lymph node is the one that cancer cells are most likely to have spread to. This node is called a sentinel lymph node because it is the first to warn that cancer has spread. Doctors remove this node and send it to a laboratory to be checked for cancer. More than one lymph node may look blue and/or give off a radioactive signal and thus be considered a sentinel lymph node.

If the sentinel lymph nodes do not contain cancer cells, no other lymph nodes are removed.

If the sentinel nodes contain cancer, axillary lymph node dissection may be done, depending on various factors, such as

Whether a mastectomy is planned

How many sentinel nodes are present and whether the cancer has spread outside the nodes

Sometimes during surgery to remove the tumor, doctors discover that the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, and axillary lymph node dissection is required. Before the surgery is done, women may be asked whether they are willing to let the surgeon do more extensive surgery if cancer has spread to the lymph nodes. Otherwise, a second surgical procedure, if needed, is done later.

Removal of lymph nodes often causes problems because it affects the drainage of fluids in tissues. As a result, fluids may accumulate, causing persistent swelling (lymphedema) of the arm or hand. After surgery, the risk of developing lymphedema continues throughout life. Arm and shoulder movement may be limited, requiring physical therapy. The more lymph nodes removed, the worse the lymphedema. Sentinel lymph node biopsy causes less lymphedema than axillary lymph node dissection.

If lymphedema develops, it is treated by specially trained therapists. They teach women how to massage the area, which may help the accumulated fluid drain, and how to apply a bandage, which helps keep fluid from reaccumulating. The affected arm should be used as normally as possible, except that the unaffected arm should be used for heavy lifting. Women should exercise the affected arm daily as instructed and bandage it overnight indefinitely.

If lymph nodes have been removed, women may be advised to ask health care professionals not to insert catheters or needles in veins in the affected arm and not to measure blood pressure in that arm. These procedures makes lymphedema more likely to develop or worsen. Women are also advised to wear gloves whenever they are doing work that may scratch or injure the skin of the hand and arm on the side of the surgery. Avoiding injuries and infections can help reduce the risk of developing lymphedema.

Other problems that may occur after lymph nodes are removed include temporary or persistent numbness, a persistent burning sensation, and infection.