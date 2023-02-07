Most often, weight loss occurs because people take in fewer calories than their body needs. They may take in fewer calories because their appetite has decreased or because they have a disorder that prevents their digestive tract from absorbing nutrients (called malabsorption). Less often, people have a disorder that causes them to use more calories (for example, an overactive thyroid gland). Sometimes, both mechanisms are involved. For example, cancer tends to decrease appetite but also increases caloric expenditure, leading to rapid weight loss.

Almost any long-term illness of sufficient severity can cause weight loss (for example, severe heart failure or emphysema). However, these disorders have usually been diagnosed by the time weight loss occurs. This discussion focuses on weight loss as the first sign of illness. Causes can be divided into those in people who have increased appetite and those in people who have a decreased appetite.

With increased appetite, the most common unrecognized causes of involuntary weight loss are

An overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism)

Uncontrolled diabetes

Disorders that cause malabsorption

With decreased appetite, the most common unrecognized causes of involuntary weight loss are