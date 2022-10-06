Overview of Skin Pigment

Melanin is the pigment that produces the various shades and colors of human skin, hair, and eyes. Coloration (pigmentation) is determined by the amount of melanin in the skin. Without melanin, the skin would be pale white with shades of pink caused by blood flow through the skin. Fair-skinned people produce very little melanin, darker-skinned people produce moderate amounts, and very dark-skinned people produce the most. People with albinism have little or no melanin and thus their skin appears white or pale pink. Usually, melanin is fairly evenly distributed in the skin, but sometimes people have spots or patches of skin with more melanin. Examples of such spots include freckles, age spots (lentigines), and melasma.

Melanocyte Image

Melanin is produced by specialized cells called melanocytes. Melanocytes are scattered among other cells in the deepest layer of the outer layer of the skin (epidermis) called the basal layer. After melanin is produced, it spreads into other nearby skin cells.