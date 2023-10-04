What is obesity?
Obesity is having too much body fat. Obesity causes health problems. The fatter you are, the higher your risk of health problems.
Obesity is caused by eating more calories than your body needs
Having obesity increases your chances of getting many diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and certain cancers
Losing even a little weight can lessen your chances of having health problems
To lose weight, you should eat less and be more active (get exercise)
Medicine or surgery can sometimes help with weight loss
Obesity can cause problems in almost any organ.
Obesity is increasing throughout the world. In the United States, about 1 in 3 adults have obesity. Obesity in childhood is also a problem.
What causes obesity?
Obesity is caused by taking in more calories than your body needs. Diet, genes, lifestyle, and use of certain drugs are some factors in obesity.
The following increase your chance of having obesity:
Not getting enough physical activity, such as through sports or workouts, or having a job where you sit most of the time
Eating high-calorie foods (for example, energy-dense snacks) or eating too much food for a long period of time
Having family members who have obesity (obesity runs in families)
Having had obesity as a child
Not losing pregnancy weight after having children
Hormonal changes such as menopause (when a woman stops having periods and can no longer get pregnant)
Having certain eating disorders, such as binge eating disorder
Taking certain medicines
Sleeping less than 6 hours a night
What are the symptoms of obesity?
Obesity may cause symptoms besides looking overweight. You may have:
Trouble breathing
Snoring
Skin problems including stretch marks
Joint and back pain
How can doctors tell if I have obesity?
Doctors can tell if you have obesity by:
Calculating your BMI (body mass index)
Measuring how thick the fat is on your waist and on the back of your upper arm
Sometimes doing a test that measures how much fat is in your whole body (body composition test)
Your BMI is your weight (in kilograms) divided by your height (in meters). You have obesity if your BMI is 30 or higher. You're overweight if your BMI is over 25.
Doctors may also:
Check for diabetes and high cholesterol with blood tests
Check for high blood pressure with an arm cuff
Check for other diseases that happen more often in people with obesity, such as sleep apnea, fatty liver, and depression
How do doctors treat obesity?
Obesity is much easier to prevent than treat. Once you gain weight, your body resists losing weight. For example, when you go on a diet, you feel hungrier and burn less energy when you’re resting.
Doctors treat obesity by helping you change some of your habits:
Eat healthier foods (high in fiber, low in sugar)
Put smaller portions on your plate so you're not tempted to eat as much
Eliminate high-calorie drinks, such as soda, juice, or alcohol
Exercise more and be more active (for example, take the stairs instead of the elevator, or walk instead of driving or taking the bus)
Going to group meetings with other people trying to lose or control their weight may help you keep your healthy eating and exercise habits on track.
For people with a lot of weight to lose, doctors may offer:
Medicines
Weight-loss surgery (bariatric surgery)