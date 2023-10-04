Obesity is having too much body fat. Obesity causes health problems. The fatter you are, the higher your risk of health problems.

Obesity is caused by eating more calories than your body needs

Having obesity increases your chances of getting many diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and certain cancers

Losing even a little weight can lessen your chances of having health problems

To lose weight, you should eat less and be more active (get exercise)

Medicine or surgery can sometimes help with weight loss

Obesity can cause problems in almost any organ.

Obesity is increasing throughout the world. In the United States, about 1 in 3 adults have obesity. Obesity in childhood is also a problem.