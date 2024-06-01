Parkinson disease is a disease that affects the part of your brain that controls your movements. You get tremors (shaking), stiff muscles, slow movements, trouble with your balance, and difficulty thinking (dementia).
What is parkinsonism?
In Parkinsonism, you have symptoms of Parkinson disease, but they're caused by a different brain disorder or by certain medications or poisons.
At first, you have shaking (tremors) of your fingers and hands when your muscles are relaxed and at rest
You may also have stiff muscles, slow movements, and problems with balance and walking
Doctors treat the cause of parkinsonism when possible and use medicines and physical therapy
What causes parkinsonism?
Causes of parkinsonism include:
Swelling of your brain caused by a viral infection (encephalitis)
Alzheimer disease, Lewy body dementia, and other disorders in which your brain deteriorates over time
Brain tumors and strokes
Head injuries, especially if they happen over and over, such as in boxing or football
Certain medicines, such as some medicine for schizophrenia and some anti-nausea medicine
Poisons, such as carbon monoxide and wood alcohol
What are the symptoms of parkinsonism?
Parkinsonism symptoms include:
Your hand shakes while your muscles are relaxed (this is a key symptom, since most other hand tremors happen when hand muscles are in use)
Stiff muscles
Slow movements
Problems balancing and walking
You may have symptoms that aren't part of Parkinson disease, such as:
Memory loss early on (in Parkinson disease memory loss occurs later)
Low blood pressure, difficulty swallowing, constipation, and urinary problems
Unusual eye movements
Hallucinations (hearing or seeing things that aren’t there) early on (in Parkinson disease hallucinations occur later)
Problems using or understanding language
How can doctors tell if I have parkinsonism?
Doctors will ask you about things that can cause parkinsonism, such as:
Use of certain medicines
Exposure to poisons
Family history of brain disorders
Repeated head injuries
Typically doctors will do tests such as:
Sometimes doctors just have you try medicine for Parkinson disease. If that medicine works, then you likely have Parkinson disease and not parkinsonism.
How do doctors treat parkinsonism?
If there's another health problem causing your parkinsonism, doctors will treat it if possible.
Doctors may also:
Have you do physical or occupational therapy
Have you stay active, eat healthy food, and use assistive devices (such as a cane or walker) to help with daily living