Lymphoma is cancer of a type of white blood cell called a lymphocyte. Lymphocytes and other white blood cells help your body fight disease.

Lymphocytes travel through your blood vessels and then through your lymphatic system. Your lymphatic system is made up of your lymph nodes and lymph vessels. Lymph nodes are small bean-shaped organs that fight disease and are in your neck, groin, and armpits.

In lymphoma, your lymphocytes grow out of control and build up in your lymph nodes and sometimes your liver, spleen, and inside your bones (your bone marrow).

Non-Hodgkin lymphomas are a group of many different lymphomas. They can involve several different types of lymphocyte. Hodgkin lymphoma involves one particular type of lymphocyte.

Non-Hodgkin lymphomas are more common than Hodgkin lymphoma

Enlarged lymph nodes are a symptom of non-Hodgkin lymphomas—your lymph nodes get bigger, but they aren’t usually painful

You may have pain or breathing problems if enlarged lymph nodes press on your organs

Treatment may include radiation therapy, chemotherapy, other medicines called monoclonal antibodies, or a combination of these treatments

Doctors group non-Hodgkin lymphomas into 2 main types:

Indolent lymphoma, which grows slowly

Aggressive lymphoma, which grows quickly

Indolent lymphoma is easier to treat, and you can live with it for many years. But it usually can’t be cured. Aggressive lymphoma needs intense treatment but can often be cured.

You can get non-Hodgkin lymphomas at any age.