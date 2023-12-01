Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Anticoagulants are sometimes called blood thinners. They decrease the blood’s ability to clot, so they can prevent new clots from forming and can stop existing clots from getting bigger. They do not break up or dissolve clots that have already formed. All people with deep venous thrombosis are given anticoagulants.

warfarin, it takes several days to be fully effective, and the person must start taking it while still receiving the injectable anticoagulant. Once the warfarin has taken effect, people stop taking the injectable medication. Direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) are an alternative to warfarinwarfarin and are as effective as warfarin for the treatment of blood clots. However, several days of treatment with the injectables are needed before starting some of the DOACs.

For people whose clots are thought to be related to cancer, many doctors prefer to use the injectable medications or a DOAC rather than warfarin. However, warfarin is a reasonable alternative for such cases.

How long people continue anticoagulants (with warfarin or an injectable medication) varies according to the degree of risk. People whose deep vein thrombosis resulted from a specific, temporary cause (such as surgery or a medication they have stopped taking) usually continue anticoagulants for 3 to 6 months. When a specific cause is not found, people are usually on anticoagulants for at least 6 months. Anticoagulants should be continued indefinitely if the cause is not temporary (for example, a blood clotting disorder) or if people have had two or more episodes of deep vein thrombosis.

Use of anticoagulants increases the risk of bleeding, both internally and externally. To minimize this risk, people taking warfarin must have periodic blood tests to see how much their blood is anticoagulated. Doctors then use the blood test result to adjust the dose of warfarin. The blood tests are usually done once or twice a week for 1 or 2 months, and then every 4 to 6 weeks thereafter.

Many different medications and foods change how the body breaks down warfarin (see also Drug Interactions). Some medications and foods increase its breakdown, making a warfarin dose less effective and increasing the risk of another blood clot. Other medications and foods slow warfarin's breakdown, making a dose more effective but also more likely to cause bleeding. Some people are also more sensitive to warfarin and may need warfarin-sensitivity testing to help doctors adjust their levels.

The effect of DOACs on people's blood is more predictable than the effect of warfarin. Therefore, unlike people taking warfarin, people taking DOACs do not need to have frequent blood tests to adjust the dose. Also, DOACs tend to cause fewer episodes of serious bleeding than warfarin. However, bleeding caused by DOACs can be harder to stop because antidotes for these medications are not as widely available as antidotes for warfarin.

Excessive bleeding, which may be life-threatening, is the most common complication of anticoagulants. Risk factors for excessive bleeding include being age 65 years or older or having

warfarin

For people taking some of the DOACs, doctors can give andexanet alfa or prothrombin complex concentrate to reverse the effects of the DOACs and stop the bleeding.