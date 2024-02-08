Salivary Gland Disorders

Salivary gland malfunction is more common among adults and usually involves too little saliva production. When the flow of saliva is insufficient or almost nonexistent, the mouth feels dry. This condition is called xerostomia (dry mouth).

Certain conditions can decrease saliva production:

Diseases, such as Sjögren syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus (systemic lupus erythematosus)

Infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection



Chemotherapy or head and neck radiation for the treatment of cancer, or radioactive iodine for the treatment of thyroid cancer

Dry mouth due to radiation is usually permanent, especially if the radiation dose is high. Dry mouth due to chemotherapy is usually temporary.

However, not all cases of dry mouth are caused by salivary gland malfunction. For example, dry mouth may be caused by

Drinking too little liquid

Breathing through the mouth

Anxiety or stress

The mouth may also dry somewhat as a person ages, although in such cases, drying is more often caused by taking a medication that causes dry mouth than by the aging process itself.

Because saliva offers considerable natural protection against tooth decay, an inadequate amount of saliva leads to more cavities—especially in the roots of teeth. Dry mouth, if severe, can also lead to difficulty speaking and swallowing.

In rare cases, the salivary glands produce too much saliva. Increased saliva production is usually very brief and occurs in response to eating certain foods, such as sour foods. Sometimes even thinking about eating these foods can increase saliva production.