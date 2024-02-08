Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania

Esophageal diverticula are abnormal pouches or pockets in the esophagus. Rarely, they cause swallowing difficulties and regurgitation (the spitting up of food without nausea or forceful contractions of abdominal muscles).

The cause depends on the type of diverticula.

Symptoms include spitting up of food and difficulty swallowing.

The diagnosis is based on the results of barium swallow x-rays and often upper endoscopy.

When needed, treatment includes surgery.

The esophagus is the hollow tube that leads from the throat (pharynx) to the stomach. (See also Overview of the Esophagus.)

Esophageal Pouches (Diverticula) Image Photo provided by David M. Martin, MD.

There are several types of esophageal diverticula. Each has a different cause, but probably all are related to uncoordinated swallowing and muscle relaxation. Many of these diverticula are associated with motility disorders of the esophagus, such as esophageal spasm and achalasia.

Zenker diverticula (pharyngeal diverticula) A Zenker diverticulum is probably caused by an incoordination between movement of food out of the mouth and relaxation of the cricopharyngeal muscle (cricopharyngeal incoordination). This diverticulum can fill with food, which may be spit up (regurgitated) when the person bends over or lies down. This regurgitation may also cause food to be inhaled into the lungs during sleep, resulting in aspiration pneumonia. Rarely, the pouch becomes larger and causes difficulty swallowing (dysphagia) and sometimes a swelling in the neck. Zenker Diverticulum Hide Details In this photo, the diverticulum is on the left (arrow), next to the triangular opening of the windpipe (trachea, right) formed by the vocal cords. Photo provided by David M. Martin, MD.

Midesophageal diverticula (traction diverticula) A midesophageal diverticulum is caused by inflammation located in the chest cavity outside the esophagus that pulls on the esophagus or is caused by esophageal motility disorders. A midesophageal diverticulum rarely causes symptoms, but the underlying motility disorder may.

Epiphrenic diverticula An epiphrenic diverticulum occurs just above the diaphragm (the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen) and usually occurs along with a motility disorder (such as achalasia or esophageal spasm). An epiphrenic diverticulum rarely causes symptoms, but the underlying motility disorder may.

Diagnosis of Esophageal Pouches Barium swallow x-rays

Often upper endoscopy Doctors diagnose all types of esophageal diverticula by doing a barium swallow (esophagram). In this test, people are given barium in a liquid before x-rays are taken. The barium outlines the esophagus, making abnormalities easier to see. Sometimes the barium swallow is videotaped so doctors have a recording of it. Doctors often do an upper endoscopy to confirm the diagnosis. During upper endoscopy, doctors examine the esophagus by using a flexible tube called an endoscope.