Kristle Lee Lynch, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Gastroenterology, Esophageal Disorders
Education
- Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
- Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Lynch KL, Shin EJ, Canto MI: “The Role of Endoscopic Cryotherapy for Treatment and Palliation,” in Esophageal Cancer and Barrett’s Esophagus, 3rd ed., Sharma P (ed), Oxford, Wiley-Blackwell Publishing, 2015, pp 161-167
- Lynch KL, Clarke JO: “Esophageal Disease,” in The Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review, 5th ed, Ashar B, Miller R, Sisson S (eds), Philadelphia, WB Saunders, 2016, pp 212-217
- Resident Teaching Award, Feinberg School of Medicine, 2011, 2012
Manual Chapters and Commentaries