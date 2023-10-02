The most common causes of jaundice in the newborn are

Physiologic jaundice (most common)

Breastfeeding

Excessive breakdown of red blood cells (hemolysis)

Physiologic jaundice occurs for two reasons. First, the red blood cells in newborns break down faster than in older infants, resulting in increased bilirubin production. Second, the newborn's liver is immature and cannot process bilirubin and get it out of the body as well as in older infants.

Almost all newborns have physiologic jaundice. It typically appears 2 to 3 days after birth (jaundice that appears in the first 24 hours after birth may be due to a serious disorder). Physiologic jaundice usually does not cause other symptoms and resolves within 1 week. If the infant remains jaundiced at 2 weeks of age, doctors evaluate the infant for other causes of hyperbilirubinemia besides physiologic jaundice.

Breastfeeding can cause jaundice in two ways, which are called

Breastfeeding jaundice (more common)

Breast milk jaundice

Breastfeeding jaundice develops in some breastfed newborns in the first few days of life and typically resolves in the first week. It occurs in newborns who do not consume enough breast milk, for example, when the mother's milk has not yet come in well. Such newborns have fewer bowel movements and thus eliminate less bilirubin. As newborns continue to breastfeed and consume more, the jaundice disappears on its own.

Breast milk jaundice differs from breastfeeding jaundice in that it occurs towards the end of the first week of life and may resolve by 2 weeks of age or persist for several months. Breast milk jaundice is caused by substances in breast milk that interfere with the liver getting rid of bilirubin from the body.

Excessive breakdown of red blood cells (hemolysis) can overwhelm the newborn's liver with more bilirubin than it can process. There are several causes of hemolysis, which are categorized by whether they are caused by an

Immune disorder

Nonimmune disorder

Immune disorders cause hemolysis when there is an antibody in the infant's blood that attacks and destroys the infant's red blood cells. This destruction can occur when the fetus's blood type is not a match (incompatible) with the mother's. Incompatibilities are called Rh incompatibility and ABO incompatibility (see also Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn).

Nonimmune causes of excessive red blood cell breakdown include hereditary deficiency of the red blood cell enzyme glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD deficiency) and hereditary red blood cell disorders such as alpha-thalassemia or sickle cell disease. Newborns who were injured during birth sometimes have a collection of blood (hematoma) under their skin. The breakdown of blood in a large hematoma may cause jaundice. Infants born to mothers with diabetes may get excess blood from the placenta. The breakdown of this blood can also cause jaundice. Breakdown of transfused blood cells can cause increased bilirubin.